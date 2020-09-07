Djokovic disqualified from US Open

NEW YORK (Agencies): Top-seeded men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic was disqualified from this year’s US Open on Sunday after accidentally hitting a ball at a female line judge, striking her in the throat.

“Seventeen-time Grand Slam Champion and No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his Round of 16 match against 2017 semifinalist and No. 20 seed Pablo Carreno Busta at 5-6 in the first set after hitting a line umpire with a ball,” the US Open said in a statement.

After the lineswoman fell to the ground, Djokovic quickly walked over to her to see if she was alright. She had to leave the match.

Following Djokovic’s exit from the tournament, Busta qualified for the quarterfinals. Djokovic has so far won 17 Grand Slam titles, including three US Open championships in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

Naomi Osaka advances to US Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK: Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2020 US Open.

Japanese star Osaka, 22, eliminated Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit with the sets of 6-3 and 6-4 to advance to the next stage in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the 2016 US Open champion Angelique Kerber has been eliminated from the tournament as Jennifer Brady defeated her with the sets of 6-1 and 6-4.

Also, No.6 seed Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic and Croatia’s Petra Martic — No.8 seed– have been knocked out of US Open.

In men’s singles, German player Alexander Zverev beat Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina with 6-2, 6-2, and 6-1 in one hour and 34 minutes to reach the quarterfinals.

Canadian player Denis Shapovalov eliminated David Goffin from Belgium with the sets of 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, and 6-3 in the US Open.