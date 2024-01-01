Djokovic eyes more Slam glory as Swiatek returns under doping cloud

SYDNEY (AFP): Novak Djokovic is confident he can still win Grand Slams, starting at the Australian Open, with the Serbian kickstarting his bid for an unprecedented 11th title and record 25th major crown in Brisbane this week.

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who is gunning for a third Melbourne Park trophy, joins him at the Queensland Tennis Centre from December 29-January 5 in a stellar women’s field.

The 2025 season gets under way on Friday with the mixed-teams United Cup in Perth and Sydney, headlined by world number two Iga Swiatek in her first tournament since revelations that she served a one-month doping suspension.

It is the first season since 37-year-old Djokovic began playing that none of the other so-called “Big Four” will be on the other side of the net following the retirements this year of Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

Roger Federer called it quits in 2022.

As they faded, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz stepped up to become the new Grand Slam kings, with both men opting against a warm-up tournament leading into the first major of the year which begins on January 12.

As doubts grew over Djokovic’s motivation and ability to take down the new guard after a disappointing 2024, he stunned the tennis world by hiring Murray to coach him.

Kyrgios returns

The British three-time major winner is set to miss Brisbane but hook up with his old rival at the Australian Open.

“I still will try to go strong because I feel like my body is serving me well. I still have motivation to win Grand Slams, make more history,” said Djokovic, who needs one more Slam crown to surpass Margaret Court’s 24.

“That’s one of the biggest reasons why I asked Andy to work with me, because I still have big plans, so as long as that’s the case, I will keep going.”

By his standards, 2024 wasn’t kind, failing to win a Slam, claiming just one title — Olympic gold in Paris — and ending his season in October.

A resurgent Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune, and Frances Tiafoe are also playing in Brisbane, as is Australian Nick Kyrgios, who returns after injuries restricted him to just one ATP Tour singles match in two years.

He and Djokovic are set to play doubles together.

Challenging Sabalenka on Pat Rafter Arena will be America’s top talents Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro, ranked seven and eight respectively, along with former world number two Ons Jabeur and veteran Victoria Azarenka.

Sabalenka, who beat China’s high-flying Zheng Qinwen in the Melbourne final this year, had a sensational 2024 which culminated in being named WTA Player of Year this month.

The 26-year-old reached seven finals and won four titles, successfully defending the Australian Open, lifting her first US Open and winning WTA 1000 events in Cincinnati and Wuhan.

She also recaptured the number one ranking from five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek, whose reputation was rocked in November when it was revealed she tested positive for a banned heart medication in August.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency accepted that the violation was not intentional, and the Polish star escaped with a one-month sanction.

Sinner awaits verdict

Swiatek called it “the worst experience of my life”, but vowed: “I know I will be stronger than ever.”

Her case is similar to that of Australian Open winner Sinner, who is still waiting for the outcome of a World Anti-Doping Agency appeal against his initial exoneration for twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

The agency told AFP a ruling was not expected before the new year, but it could conceivably be handed down before or during the Australian Open.

Joining Swiatek at the United Cup is world number two Coco Gauff and fourth-ranked Jasmine Paolini.

Two-time Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka begins her season at the Auckland Classic, hoping for a better year than 2024 when she failed to win a title.

Former US Open champions Emma Raducanu, a place above Osaka in the rankings at 57, and Bianca Andreescu are also starters in New Zealand.