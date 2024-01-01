Djokovic into Wimbledon semis after De Minaur withdraws

LONDON (Agencies): Novak Djokovic is through to the semi-finals of Wimbledon after Alex de Minaur withdrew from their last-eight tie because of a hip injury.

The Australian ninth seed was scheduled to take on 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in Wednesday’s second match on Centre Court. Djokovic, 37, is handed a walkover and will face either Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti or American 13th seed Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals. “I am devastated to pull out due to a hip injury,” De Minaur said.

“I felt a loud crack during the last three points of my match against [Arthur] Fils. “[I] got a scan yesterday and it confirmed that this was the injury and with high risk of making it worse if I was to step on court.”

De Minaur defeated Frenchman Fils in four sets on Monday to reach his first quarter-final at Wimbledon. The 25-year-old said the recovery period was between three and six weeks. “I have been struggling to sleep the last couple of days. I feel it [when] walking,” De Minaur said.

“Just hoping that I would wake up and feel it a little bit less or feel it to a point where I can at least go on court. “But, again, I think it’s almost disrespectful for me to not go on the court close to 100% against someone like Novak because there’s no point of me going out there if I’m not going out there to try and win.”

His withdrawal helps Djokovic in his bid to win an eighth title at Wimbledon and move level with Roger Federer. He has now moved into a 13th Wimbledon semi-final – a joint Open era record with Federer. Djokovic has looked in excellent form at SW19, despite undergoing knee surgery just three weeks before the grass-court Grand Slam.

He made light work of 15th seed Holger Rune in the quarter-finals. In his on-court interview afterwards, he accused fans of disrespecting him, saying they used a Rune chant as “an excuse to boo”.

Wimbledon organisers have filled the slot on Centre Court with a second-round mixed doubles match featuring British duo Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson, who take on Jan Zielinski of Poland and Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei.

That will be followed by a women’s invitational doubles match, with Australia’s Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua playing Germany’s Andrea Petkovic and Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia.

Clinical Rybakina into Wimbledon semi-finals

LONDON: Former champion Elena Rybakina cruised into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a clinical win over Elina Svitolina on Centre Court. Kazakhstan’s Rybakina was a level above Svitolina in a 6-3 6-2 victory that took just 62 minutes, and will play in the last four for the first time since she won the competition in 2022.

The 25-year-old will face Czech Barbora Krejcikova, who battled past Jelena Ostapenko on Court One to reach the last four at Wimbledon for the first time. Rybakina and Svitolina traded breaks in the opening games of an initially even first set, with the Ukrainian then dropping serve to love when trailing 4-3.

Rybakina carried her momentum through to the second set, immediately breaking with a deep forehand into the corner. She broke again at 4-2 and served out for the match to reach the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time since she reached the Australian Open final in 2023.

The result ended Svitolina’s run, with the Ukrainian unable to repeat her semi-final appearance of last year. Svitolina, 29, said she “tried everything in her power” to advance but felt she was unable to match Rybakina’s aggressive style. “It’s very, very difficult because I feel like I’m in a good form,” she added.

“Of course, when the opponent is striking the ball that big, everything goes in. Serve goes really quick. Lots of aces. It’s tough to do anything.” Rybakina has hit the joint-most aces at this year’s tournament, tied on 31 with New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun, and is the only former winner left in the women’s draw.

Krejcikova battles past Ostapenko

Krejcikova started the 2024 season as the world number 10, but she has been hampered by a back injury and illness, causing her to slip to 32nd in the rankings. But a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win to move past fellow Roland Garros champion Ostapenko marks an impressive return to form for the 28-year-old. The 31st seed had not advanced past the last eight of a Grand Slam since triumphing at the French Open in 2021. “It’s an unbelievable moment that I’m experiencing right now in my tennis career,” Krejcikova said.

“There have been many doubts from inside but also from the outside world, but I’m super happy that I never give up and that I’m standing here right now and that I qualified to be in the semi-finals.” Apart from a double fault in her first service game, Krejcikova was clinical on her serve and a single break at 1-1 was enough for her to clinch the opening set.

But Ostapenko, a notorious slow starter, struck the first blow in the second, letting out a huge roar as Krejcikova netted and a topsy-turvy set followed.

Hitting erratic forehands, Ostapenko continued to wrestle through her service games. After saving three break points en route to a 4-1 lead, she conceded twice to help her opponent nudge ahead.

However, Krejcikova became tense when attempting to serve out the match and a nervy double fault brought her big-hitting opponent level.

Krejcikova, cheered on by the Court One crowd, asserted control in the tie-break before raising her hands outstretched in celebration after sealing a semi-final spot on her second match point.