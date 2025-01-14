Djokovic pulls out of Serbia’s Davis Cup tie

PARIS (Agencies): Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Serbia’s Davis Cup first-round qualifier against Denmark due to a hamstring injury, the country’s tennis federation has said.

The world No6 was set to represent Serbia over the course of three days from January 31 to February 2, with the first match taking place in Copenhagen.

However, Djokovic has been forced to pull out after sustaining a hamstring injury in his Australian Open semi-final match against Alexander Zverev last week.

Djokovic retired from the match after losing the first set and was booed off by some sections of the crowd in Melbourne. The 24-times Grand Slam champion was less them impressed with the reaction of the crowd and took to social media to make his feelings known.

Djokovic posted a photo of an MRI taken of his left hamstring with the caption: ‘Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury experts out there.’ The 37-year-old also stated that he would like to keep working with Andy Murray as his coach despite his frustrating time at the Australian Open. Djokovic said: ‘We both were disappointed with what just happened, so we didn’t talk about the future steps. We are so fresh off the court.

‘I’ll definitely have a chat with Andy and thank him for being here with me, give him my feedback which is positive and see how he feels and we make the next step.

‘We are still hotheaded and disappointed, so it’s kind of hard to switch the page and start talking about what the next steps are.’ The 37-year-old star finished by saying: ‘I think we both need to cool off a little bit and then we’ll have a chat.’

Djokovic was part of the Serbian team which lifted the Davis Cup in 2010 after beating France in a memorable final. Serbia will get their Davis Cup campaign underway on Friday, playing Denmark in a first-round qualifying tie. Serbia captain Viktor Troicki expressed his disappointment at Djokovic’s absence but wish him well and backed his other players to perform. When asked about Djokovic’s withdrawal, the 38-year-old said: ‘We are weakened by not playing Novak, but we are still going for the win.’

He went on to add: ‘The Danes have a great player in Holger Rune, but our players are also great and I believe in my team.’