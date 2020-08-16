DM: Iran thwarts any threats by “active defense” strategy

TEHRAN (IRNA): Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami announced here on Sunday that Iran thwarts any threats by “active diplomacy just like the campaign against terrorism.

“Our strategy is active defense,” Generl Hatami told reporters at a press conference held on the occasion of National Day of Defense Industry on August 21.

Referring to the transition period in world and region, the minister highlighted the special role the media play in the current situation.

Enemies’ media try to affect and hurt the thought of the elites and decision-makers; meanwhile, the indigenous media endeavor to disclose the realities, General Hatami underlined.

He added that when terrorists came to Iraq and Syria, their media backed by global arrogance tried to pretend that the terrorists were in the region to save humanity. But, their plot was disclosed gradually when the independent media leaked the reality, the minister noted. Also about the August 4 tragic incident in Lebanon, the minister said media are expected to reflect the hardship the people are suffering from under the current circumstances and not let the enemies misuse such events.

Iran is “not greedy for other countries’ lands and interests,” the defense minister noted adding Iran follows “active defense” that is monitoring the international developments.

Elaborating on the threat posed to the international peace and security, he said that security of “our nation and the regional nations” are interrelated. Turning to National Day of Defense Industry, the minister said new defense achievements are to be unveiled in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani in the National Day on August 21.

Asked about Defense Ministry’s plans after lifting of arms embargo on Iran in October, the minister stated that no country is interested in sanctions and does welcome restrictions.

As the country moves towards the right path, the the sanctions could not create obstacles for achieving industrial goals, the defense minister underlined.

The international community is filled with hatred against the US unilateralism, the minister said, referring to the US attempt to extend arms embargo on Iran through a proposed resolution which could not receive favorable vote at the UN Security Council.

The minister went on to stress that Iran tried successfully to turn the threats into opportunities and will continue with this way.

Iran will also make use of world capacities to meet national needs to arms equipment and technology if opportunities are created, he added noting that the country will be also ready to sell technical services and technology to the friendly states. He said that has focused on optimizing level of its tanks via technologies used for Russia’s T-90 and national Karrar.

Elaborating on the Defense Ministry’s airspace strategy, the minister said that the Ministry focused on launch of new satellite-carriers. Touching upon agreement between UAE and Zionist regime of Israel on normalization of relations, the minister said the agreement is a treason against the Palestinian nation’s right and the regional security as well.

Iran helps those who stand against the Zionist regime’s oppression and crimes, he stressed.

At the end of his remarks, he talked of relations between Iran and Venezuela, saying that both countries are under the unjust sanctions and cooperation between the two nations is based on mutual respect and win-win policy.