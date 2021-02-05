Dmitry Peskov expresses regret over Biden’s aggressive statements on Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik): The American president previously declared that the US “will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia”, saying the days of “the United States rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions are over”.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has slammed US President Joe Biden’s demand to free Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, saying that some kind of ultimatums are unacceptable.

“This is very aggressive and unconstructive rhetoric, to our regret… We have already said that we will not heed such statements, which are some kind of mentoring lectures”, he said

The official also expressed hope that the US has enough “political willpower” to continue constructive interaction with Moscow.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW