Victoria Nikiforova

There is a fair amount of slyness in the whole current history with Ukraine. We are discussing the problem of Donbass, the non-fulfillment of the Minsk agreements, the passionate desire of our neighbors to join NATO, at least in a carcass, even in a scarecrow. For themselves, however, everyone understands perfectly well that Ukraine has nothing to do with it at all.

For the past thirty years it has been a phantom country, a delusional country, an eerie and ridiculous mirage, which, with its embroidered shirts, mova and torchlight processions, has drawn around the old Soviet gas pipelines. There was a pipe country. Now the chimney is empty, and all this darkness has dissipated like smoke. There is only “Ukraine” left – the occupied territory, a suitcase without a handle, which in the last days, before being thrown, American owners hastily stuffed with explosives. This is not even a pawn, but a checker, which Russia and America move in their Great Game.

Just like with Georgia in 2008, this is a story about the relationship between the United States and Russia. These are the negotiations of our top officials, these are our last warnings, this is our military and diplomatic activity. Accordingly, the main question of our time: what do the Americans think about this? Are they going to fight for their Ukraine? And if so, how serious?

Senator Roger Wicker’s statement, who promised to send troops to Ukraine and think about using nuclear weapons against Russia, made a splash. “Not an inch back!” He announced on his Twitter last weekend.

But he is far from the on-ly one so eccentric. Senator Joni Ernst has published an entire plan in Defensenews to counter the nonexistent Russian aggression. It demands that NATO units be permanently stationed in Ukraine on a rotational basis, conducting exercises and briefings there.

Both Ernst and Wicker are Republicans. Perhaps this unhealthy aggressiveness is a feature of their game? “Eisenhower is raving about war”, as the Soviet coupletists sang?

But no, on the democratic flank the picture is even more depressing. President Biden has already pledged to send US troops to reinforce NATO armies in Eastern Europe. And the neocon Democrats around him, led by Victoria Nuland, are eager to fight even more frenzied than the classical republican hawks.

The militarist frenzy has engulfed both parties, and FoxNews nightingale Tucker Carlson notes with noticeable nostalgia: “… if Trump deserves eternal praise for that, it is for keeping all these idiots on a leash for four whole years. There were no senseless wars under Trump.”…

Indeed, Trump forgot about Ukraine altogether, and preferred to wage exclusively trade wars with significant players like China. Remember how elegantly he backed down at the first hint of a real conflict with the DPRK. “Peace, friendship, gum”. How did it happen that a professional real estate developer understood international affairs much better than professional politicians?

It has already been noted more than once how closely the current situation with Ukraine resembles the beginning of the Cuban missile crisis. American information policy in these days of crisis is a classic bipolar. Sudden and unfounded psychopathic rushes from one extreme to another. Either “the Russians are coming!”, “Save yourself!”

In 1960, Senator John F. Kennedy knocked out budget money for the Pentagon, frightening his colleagues that it was literally a matter of survival. Kennedy argues that the Soviets have a distinct advantage over long-range missiles. If this advantage accumulates and the Russians decide that they can hit all important targets with one blow, then they will immediately bang all the nuclear weapons they have at the United States. Therefore, more appropriations are needed.

June 1961 comes. Kennedy has already become president and is meeting with Khrushchev in Vienna. Like Ukraine now, then the leaders were discussing the fate of another limitrophe – the negotiations were about the fate of West Berlin. An American journalist recalls that in Vienna, “the presidential team began to openly brag to the Soviet colleagues of America’s superiority in nuclear weapons and hint that America would launch the first strike to prevent the Soviets from responding…”

The Vienna meeting began shortly after the infamous failure of the American operation to topple Fidel Castro. The December talks between Putin and Biden took place three months after the shameful flight of the American army from Afghanistan.

The negotiations in Vienna actually confirmed the status quo – a wall was built in Berlin, the West Berlin issue was frozen for thirty years. After the talks between Putin and Biden, so far, too, no significant changes have occurred.

However, in 1961, aggressive American rhetoric, coupled with the deployment of their missiles in Turkey, provoked Khrushchev to send missiles to Cuba. “And everything started spinning…”

What do ordinary Amer-icans think about Ukraine today? In 2014, the Wash-ington Post published the r-esults of a poll on “Do Am-ericans Want to Fight for Ukraine.” At that time, only 13 percent of the respondents wanted war. In parallel, the participants were a-sked to find Ukraine on the world map. Only 16 percent found it. The poll sh-owed an interesting correlation: the worse the participant imagined where Ukra-ine was, the more he wanted to send troops there.

The survey map is really impressive. The American Ukraine is located in Africa, India, Alaska, Iceland. This, of course, is not just ignorance – it is the effect of the information bubble in which Americans have lived for generations. The reality inside him has long had nothing to do with the way things are in the world. There is a different geography, a different policy, a different economy – everything is different.

But even worse is the fact that the elites who create this “matrix” have already believed in it themselves, have completely immersed themselves in it and live like this. Many Harvard alumni are no different from the uneducated black mom from Tupelo, Mississippi.

Since 2014, Americans, and with them all the inhabitants of the golden billion, have been diligently prepared for military difficulties. Hollywood churned out blockbusters about universal catastrophes, on the ruins of which American superheroes rescue individual survivors. The genre of post-apocalypse flourished in lush color.

It’s easy to see that post-up always looks extremely cozy in a Hollywood performance. Be sure to have some kind of generator that provides electricity, gasoline is always available. Lights are on, fans are spinning, the fridge is dispensing ice cubes for cocktails. The lonely hero wanders through the deserted cities, eats well, listens to music – and involuntarily the thought creeps into his head that this way, without people, it only got better.

It is the Russians – and many other peoples – who have a genetic memory of the war on their territory. They understand that in reality the deserted cities would be littered with rotting corpses, and the hero would be instantly shot in the head by some surviving psycho or bandit. But Americans who have never experienced the horror of total war are massively convinced that after a nuclear war it will be like this: romantic and with violins in the background.

In many ways, modern “climate rhetoric” prepares people for the needs and hardships of the post-war world. Every day, progressive media urge light-faced citizens to switch to soy meat and fried grasshoppers, to give up beef, milk, cheese, coffee, and wine.

Naturally, the question arises: how will the population of the rest of the land live if the golden billion goes to grasshoppers? What will the inhabitants of those countries, where meat, wine and coffee were produced earlier, will eat? And what must happen to manufacturing, the agroindustry, supply chains for the whole world to come to life like this? We are told that it is an ecological disaster. But isn’t ecological disaster a polite metaphor for a global nuclear war?

Well, the nightmare that is happening in Europe today is just Weimar at the minimum salaries. Need, cold and hunger should train Europeans and prepare them for the fact that even war is better than the world in which they live. According to the principle “a horrible end is better than an endless horror.” However, in America, such deprivation is also not far off. The worse people live, the more they are determined to fight. War remains the only social elevator, and why is there – the only opportunity to eat well. In the prosperous Ukraine twenty years ago, no one wanted to join NATO. In today’s impoverished Ukraine, this cause is already supported by about half of the population.

Everything is the same in America. In 2021, already half of Americans were willing to send American soldiers to fight with Russia. True, the survey was conducted in July this year. It seems that after the drap from Afghanistan, the results would have been different. It is also understandable that Americans love to paint on numbers both in elections and in statistics – in general, everywhere. However, on the whole, the militarization of the mass consciousness is proceeding at a frantic pace, and this is quite understandable. The life of the American people is being made worse by the “Rapid Jack”. Unprecedented inflation threatens to discredit the dollar and finally plunge the country into poverty. The only chance of salvation looks like the plundering of such rich countries as Russia and China.

American elites have driven themselves into the trap of world domination themselves. Having given weakness in Afghanistan, they understand that no one will forgive them for the next failure. In Soviet times, Americans believed in the domino principle – they were afraid that if any country caught the infection of communism, then its neighbors would certainly also fall under the influence of the Soviet Union.

America today faces a loss of influence along the same lines of dominoes. In Washington can not see what good Taiwanese are removed from the zanachek Chinese flags and schirye Ukrainian – Russian. “There are few real violent,” there are no fools to fight for Washington. The population of the limitrophic territories has been trained for centuries to meet armies not with machine guns, but with flowers. I think most are already buying bouquets.

Well, after the failures in these areas, Washington expects a massive drap and all the other so-called allies. And the Americans will not have worse enemies than their former vassals.