‘Do not expect justice from UN,’ says Erdogan

ANKARA (AA): Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said that no justice should be expected from the UN.

“Do not expect anything like justice from the UN Security Council and the United Nations, do not search for it, there is no such thing [there],” Erdogan said at an award ceremony for Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) and Turkish Academy of Sciences (TUBA).

Erdogan said that Muslims are not given the right to speak about their issues and international problems at the UN Security Council.

“The fact that the Islamic world, which has a population of 1.7 billion, does not have a permanent member in the UN Security Council as a result of this irregularity,” he added.

The Turkish president went on to say that this is the reason he calls for reforms in the UN Security Council under his slogan “the world is bigger than five.”

“The world is bigger than five” is a famous slogan repeatedly used by Erdogan to criticize the five permanent UN Security Council members — China, France, Russia, the U.K. and the U.S.

Erdogan said that in scientific research the country “knows no limits”.

“We are conducting studies at every point from the poles to the space,” he added.

Speaking about the Turkish space agency, Erdogan said that a “historical step” was taken to expand Turkey’s space research and technology.

Encouraging students for originality by giving examples of Turkish scientist and Nobel laureate Aziz Sancar and historian Fuat Sezgin, Erdogan said that in the past 16 years universities have improved.

“Thanks to the steps taken, our universities have the opportunity to make real science and academic studies,” he added.