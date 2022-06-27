Do they have nothing else to do?

Victoria Nikiforova

A time bomb planted by Donald Trump when he was President of the United States has worked. The Supreme Court, to which he pushed his appointees, overturned the constitutional provision on the right of women to have abortions. Each state now enforces its own laws in this sensitive area.

It looks, of course, extremely strange. There is no federation in the world where such a complex issue is resolved, as they say, locally. In federal Brazil, for example, abortion is prohibited throughout the country (except in cases where the life of the mother is threatened or if the conception occurred as a result of rape). In federal India, Canada and Russia, they are allowed – also throughout the country. Well, imagine that in our Caucasian regions abortions are suddenly banned, and in St. Petersburg they are suddenly allowed at any time. How is that even possible?

Meanwhile, in the United States, this is exactly what is happening today. The “Red” (Republican) states are at a low start, preparing to ban abortion. The “blue” (democratic) states, on the contrary, call women to their place and promise them an abortion without any stupid certificates and examinations, just on demand.

The Supreme Court’s unexpected decision created a vacuum in which state laws took precedence over federal laws. Millions of conservative Americans were completely delighted by this circumstance. Suddenly they felt their freedom from the federal center with its liberal agenda. Abortions for them look like the first sign. But then the conservative Supreme Court may well take and review its own decisions about same-sex marriage and LGBT rights. And then there were decisions about racial segregation, and they, too, can be completely canceled. And rushed.

“The State government should take precedence over the federal government,” one of the founding fathers, the fourth US president, James Madison, was quoted by conservative political scientist James Pinkerton as calling for “an end to liberal legal imperialism.” He expresses the opinion of millions of Americans who believe that some issues – such as declaring war – can still be left to the White House, but the citizens of each state should determine most of the laws for themselves.

Right before our eyes, the United States is becoming the United States. The problem, however, is that these “red” and “blue” states are directly opposite in their attitudes. They conflict in literally every way. Both liberal and conservative agendas were radicalized in them to the limit.

In the “red” states, abortions, gender reassignment and LGBT propaganda in schools are prohibited. In the “blue” transgender people “walk around” and poison Christians. The “Reds” are introducing something like lessons in patriotic education. The Blues impose on schools “critical racial theory” – a blatant mockery of US history. In “blue” they lisp with illegal migrants, in “red” they are shot. The “Reds” love Trump and wear MAGA caps, while the “Blues” are free to beat them up for such a cap. And so in everything.

Prominent Washington political strategist Mike Podhorzer states : “In fact, we have never been a single nation. We are like a republic of two nations turned into a federation – a “red” nation and a “blue” nation. This is not a metaphor, this is a geographical and historical reality.

Interestingly, this is the same Podhorzer who pus-hed Joe Biden into the White House by all legal and illegal means. About his methods of electoral fraud came out at the time a whole investigation in Ti-me magazine, which desc-ribed this scam as a “conspiracy to save democracy.” We also wrote about it.

However, since Podhorzer, with the assistance of Bigtech leaders, “saved democracy”, the confrontation between liberals and conservatives in the United States has only gained momentum. Tens of millions of Americans who voted for Trump have not gone away. Moreover, they are embittered, rallied, pushing their candidates to the state congresses and clearly aimed at winning the November midterm elections. Republican states are taking every opportunity to declare their independence from Washington and the ruling Democratic Party.

Interestingly, the split line between the “red” and “blue” states today runs approximately in the same place where it passed on the eve of the Civil War. Then the cause of the conflict, which claimed more than a million lives, was slavery. Today, a similar issue may well be the right to abortion. In the information field, these two topics have been brought together for a long time.

“The forced birth of a child is slavery,” the famous Canadian writer Margaret Atwood, bestselling author of The Handmaid’s Story, has just responded to the decision of the Supreme Court. “I doubt that the state will want to provide women with everything necessary to raise a child. Instead, it will play its usual trick “Forcing women to give birth and then making them pay. And pay. And pay. Slavery, I’m telling you…”

Democratic Party activists are already in full swing developing the theme that the main victims of the abolition of abortion in conservative states will be poor representatives of black national minorities. Wards of the Democratic Party of the gang attack clinics for pregnant women – on one of them the activists wrote: “If abortion is under threat, then you are too.”

The pro-lifers respond to this with mass rallies. Rallies develop into riots, brawls, street pogroms. From both fronts, the topic is flaring up with all its might. Although if you look at reality, the situation with artificial termination of pregnancy in the United States is by no means critical. The number of abortions is decreasing every year. About 625 thousand procedures for 2021 is quite a decent level for a developed country. Not to say that it is a direct problem for a country of 335 million people.

Nevertheless, the Democrats are throwing public tantrums, and Biden, with a tragic look, accuses the Supreme Court of abolishing the constitutional right of the American people, as if forgetting that in 1982, as a senator, he voted against the constitutional right of American women to have an abortion, suggesting that this topic be left to the discretion states. (Perhaps, however, he really forgot. What to take from an elderly person?)

Trump at the same time congratulates his compatriots and incites “pro-lifers” to “pro-choicers”. Crowds of people run through the streets, fighting each other over this, in general, not the most important issue.

The question involuntarily arises: do they have nothing else to do? Infla-tion is rampant, millions of Americans are already malnourished, but what will happen in the fall? But the political establishment prefers to stir up the issue of abortion, turning a blind eye to the very real and frightening problems.

It seems that the American elites are slipping various fake irritants on the electorate so that people can let off steam. However, against the background of mass impoverishment, this technique wo-rks worse and worse. Any conflict becomes a pretext for a new street confrontation between the Reds and the Blues. The two nations of America are openly at war with each other. The process of the “Great Dive-rgence,” as the American authors pompously call it, is in full swing.

Analysts are already calculating what the two Americas will look like. Twenty-five “red” states, led by Texas, will become, according to The Atlantic estimates, the third largest economy in the world after China. Seventeen “blue” led by California – the second. The eight undecided “purple” states will have to choose which one to join. And in general, everything will be normal, the author of the article believes, creatively developing Podhorzer’s concept of “two nations”.

It is interesting how quickly American analysts came to the “acceptance” stage. A few years ago, talking about secession was considered something indecent. It was “denial”. During the pandemic, the topic of civil war and the imminent collapse of the United States began to actively procrastinate in the media, but the general message was that it was very bad. Everyone was in the “angry” stage. And today, the country’s most influential intellectual publication writes about the collapse of the United States as something absolutely real and inevitable and enthusiastically calculates the pros and cons.

Reconciled in the end. Only they came up with a more pleasant term, otherwise secession did not sound very good, and separatism is not about Americans at all, it only happens in the third world. “Great divergence” – as it sounds! Americans are still remarkably able to present all their failures. The ruin of 1929 is the “Great Depression”, the impoverishment of 2007 is the “Great Recession”. The famine of the 1930s is the New Deal, the famine coming this fall is the Green Deal. Well done guys, what do you say.

Actually, Mike Podhorzer is a completely non-public person. The text about two nations is an excerpt from his analytical note, directed somewhere in the empyrean of political power.

His sudden publication in The Atlantic looks like a trial balloon launched by the American establishment: if the collapse of the country cannot be stopped, maybe they can lead it?

Anything is possible, of course. That’s just Mriya about the second and third economies of the world partners should forget. The collapse of production and technological chains, the inevitable fall of the dollar, hunger and poverty, in comparison with which our 90s will look like a sanatorium – that’s all that the “Great Divergence” will bring to Americans. But the name is beautiful, of course. We applaud standing.