Doctor explains pope’s ‘challenging’ double pneumonia

ROME (AFP): Pope Francis’s bilateral pneumonia diagnosis has raised new questions over the overall health of the 88-year-old pontiff, who has been hospitalised since Friday.

AFP spoke with Andrea Ungar, professor of geriatrics at the University of Florence, to ask what it all means.

What exactly does bilateral pneumonia mean?

This means that the bacteria has spread from one lung to the other, naturally through the bronchial tubes, which is why it is now similar to unilateral pneumonia. The problem is that it is more extensive and can therefore lead to respiratory failure.

What is its impact on a patient with other pathologies?

It is certainly a challenging condition, but not having a fever and not having such significant respiratory failure, it should definitely be treated with antibiotic therapy, probably for a longer period than initially thought.

Could this entail a long hospital stay?

We cannot predict anything for sure, but I believe it will be less than a week. Of course, today home hospitalisation also exists, many things can be managed at home.

It depends on how much monitoring and support is required. However, since this is a logistically well-organized hospital situation, I think the stay will be less than a week.

What would you say to an active patient who doesn’t get adequate rest? –

Staying in bed, for example, is only harmful for pneumonia. The problem can be cold drafts, wind… If a person is active and has the motivation to do things during their day, especially over 80 years old, they only get better, not worse: activity does not harm!

What other advice could you give to treat this pneumonia?

To continue eating, also taking probiotics and vitamin B to avoid the side effects of long-term antibiotic therapy.

Long-term antibiotic therapy can alter the intestinal flora and cause vitamin B deficiency, so vitamin B complexes and probiotics should always be added when antibiotics are prescribed for an extended period.