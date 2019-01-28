Doctor killed by three friends in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Police arrested three people for killing an eye specialist doctor and his friend who was found dead after being reported missing earlier, on Sunday night.

According to local media reports, the deceased was identified as Dr Waseem resident of the city’s Nasirabad area, had been kidnapped by three of his friends who later murderer him after mining an adequate amount of money from him.

It was further revealed that the body of the ophthalmologist was dumped in a drainage line in Shera Kot neighborhood where it was later recovered by police and rescue officials after the held individuals identified it.

The offenders were taken into custody by tracing them through the mobile phone records of the late doctor.

The three criminals had come clean during the interrogatory process while also revealing that Dr Waseem had been their close friend.

The three further revealed that the intention behind the offence had been to extract the Rs4million that he had set aside to buy a clinic.

After the taking the money through his ATM, the three went forth with the murder.

A first information report of the incident was also filed by the late doctor’s family when he went missing on January 22.

While the body has been sent for post-mortem, a polygraph test will also be getting conducted on the offenders.