Doctoring extremism and violence

The most challenging situation encompassing a violent society is coping with stress, extremism, extremists and violence. Sincere, serious, logical, efficient and effective measures are needed.

Exposure to violence at early age impairs brain development, damage other parts of the nervous system and the endocrine, circulatory, musculoskeletal, reproductive, respiratory and immune systems, with truly lifelong consequences.

People affected by domestic violence can feel scared, anxious, have trouble sleeping, have trouble concentrating, lose confidence and feel isolated. If one is living in an abusive relationship, one might find changing one’s behavior or avoiding certain topics around the person.

Enlightened and responsibility conscious psychosocial analysts can cope better with toxic stress associated with repeated exposure to violence in early childhood which can interfere with healthy brain development, leading to aggressive anti-social behaviors, substance abuse, risky sexual behavior and criminal activity rampant all over.

Food for thought on sad and sorry figures of children laboring from dawn to dusk in slums and streets of towns snd cities for livelihood, even as sole bread earners for large families and being subjected to physical abuse and violence from time to time !! Solutions and solutionists are concerned human rights activists and statesmen.

Neglected generally is the sweet whole lot of special folks, particularly special kids, some with amazing or astonishing skills and talents. It is physical negligence rather than physical exploitation. Mental stability and balance is adversely affected leading to impulsive reaction and hysterical rampage if ignored or neglected. There is weeping and crying leading to shouting or screaming to fighting and hitting. If not intervened and controlled it leaves many with multiple injuries.

Imagine the torture and agony unleashed in jails or prisons. Inmates here are already serving their rigorous terms for crimes they committed. As you sow so shall you reap. All is dark, suffocated, helpless and hapless for them. Enough is enough when they are mercilessly subjected to torture and violence. Solutions call for and solutionists advocate addressing human rights and jail reforms in their Very true essence. Needed are some responsibility conscious and caring leaders and statesmen indeed.

One neglected aspect of extremism is the dawn to midnight dragging souls begging around in slums and streets of towns and cities. While this may be a habitual practice, it turns into physical abuse snd violence of the begging beings. The remedy lies in efficient and effective implementation of the human rights clauses by human rights activists, philanthropists and leadership.

Let us include animal rights pertaining to the torture and violence meted out to them in slums and streets of towns and cities. For example, unfortunate pelting of stones at them by naughty kids and curious adults alike and overloaded and laboring horses, and donkeys, etc. beaten mercilessly for slowing down. Why Not take into account domestic violence and exploitation of caged animals many a time without “dana pani”. Please do not Forget the “h a r m l e s s” creatures crawling on walls,, roofs and floors of our kitchens, washrooms, bedrooms, lounges, corridors, entrance-exit. Think aloud animal rights activists!

Those who experience or witness violence may develop a variety of problems, including anxiety, depression, insecurity, anger, poor anger management, poor social skills, pathological lying, manipulative behaviour, impulsiveness, and lack of empathy.

The vast majority of laboratory-based experimental studies have revealed that violent media exposure causes increased aggressive thoughts, angry feelings, physiologic arousal, hostile appraisals, aggressive behavior, and desensitization to violence and decreases prosocial behavior (eg, helping others) and empathy.

While it is most humbly submitted to media and leadership to be lead with their cherished insights and acumen to help us overcome violence, it is for people themselves to address violence in true spirit.

Individually please remember to watch your tone of voice when discussing negative behaviors and consequences. Do not raise your voice in anger, even if the young person becomes angry with you. Stay calm. Offer options, but have a bottom line to check violence.

The author of this write-up carries wide and varied professional background as teaching faculty in business management and corporate communication writing human interest articles on local, regional, national and international affairs.