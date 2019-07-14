Doctors and paramedics strike

It is beyond the comprehension of the people as to why the government invites trouble after trouble. A large number of SST teachers gave a sit-in in front of Provincial Assembly and estranged PTI workers held a protest rally in front of Peshawar Press Club. Doctors, paramedics, nurses, lady health visitors and clerical staff of all category of hospitals, rural health centers and basic health units has announced strike against the “Health Authorities Act” which shall be passed by the provincial legislature as it has been included in the agenda of legislations.

The doctors and paramedics were unhappy with the enforcement of MTI Act in teaching hospitals for cogent reasons. The provisions of the Act on the one hand created many power centers in these hospitals in addition to the strange precedent of remote control of Board of Governors and on the other slammed the doors of career prospects on young doctors. The Health Authorities Act, after enforcement, will produce the same bad results in the district and tehsil level government hospitals. Moreover, it will render surplus the incumbent District and Additional District Health officers and Medical Superintendents. Such like ill-conceived experiments create problems for the people who come to government hospitals for availing outdoor and indoor treatment of diseases.