Doctors warn of grim health situation amid tight curfew in IOK

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In occupied Kashmir, doctors have warned that the grim situation has led to a blatant denial of the right to healthcare amid unabated curfew and communication blackout imposed in the territory since August 5.

A group of 18 doctors from across India through a letter called for the lifting of the restrictions immediately.

The lockdown came after India revoked the Article 370 of its constitution, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status. India then sent tens of thousands of troops to the Kashmir valley to counter protests.

Internet access has also been shut down in the area, which has stopped people communicating and caused havoc for shopkeepers and pharmacists who order their products online.

It has been reported that vital supplies such as insulin and baby food are running out.

The doctors warn of increasing shortages of drugs and problems with travel, including patients not being able to travel for routine care, people not being able to call for an ambulance, and staff struggling to get to work.

They wrote, “Some doctors are worried about their patients on dialysis as only a few patients requiring dialysis from Srinagar have been able to come for treatment, while those living outside have not been able to reach the hospital. Certain medications are out of stock in the local stores and there is at least one report of a person having to fly to New Delhi to purchase medicines for a sick relative.”

“There are reports of other patients who have not been able to reach the hospital in time for their scheduled cycle of chemotherapy.”

“The situation has also led to a lot of mental stress among a population already living with high levels of psychosocial stress,” the group added. “In the current situation there is a blatant denial of the right to healthcare and the right to life. We call upon the Indian government to ease restrictions on communication and travel at the earliest to allow patients to access healthcare without hindrance.”

Also, people defying curfew and other restrictions took to the streets in Srinagar and other parts of the territory to protest against the Indian occupation and revoking of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government.

Groups of youth came out of their houses in Srinagar and elsewhere and staged anti-India protests.

Indian troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells injuring scores of protesters.

At least, eight people with pellet injuries were admitted to hospitals in Srinagar. An official confirmed that at least two dozen stone pelting incidents took place in different areas of the Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, curfew and other restrictions continued for the 16th consecutive day, today, in the Kashmir valley and five districts of Jammu region aggravating the plight of the besieged population.

All TV channels, landline and cellular phones and internet services are snapped cutting the links of Kashmir with the rest of the world since Narendra Modi government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on 5th August.

Markets and shops are closed while transport is off the roads since then. Local journalists complain that Indian forces do not allow them to perform their professional duties.

The Indian government’s desperate bid to reopen nearly 200 primary schools in selected areas to show manufactured normalcy met with fiasco as parents refused to risk the lives of their children.

The youth told media men that they have realised that it is do-or-die time for them and they have decided to continue the protests.