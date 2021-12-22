Doctrine of self-belief and next

Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the nation’s mettle to face different testing times in the country’s history, and stressed upon inculcation of ‘self-belief,’ a quality which could serve as a beacon of light in hard times. Addressing officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his visit, the Prime Minister said it was the self-belief that always entailed changes. According to him, the nation had demonstrated such capabilities after the earthquake hit the country during 2005 and in the aftermath of the flood of 2010. According to Premier, the country has a huge talented population of 220 million people along with 9 million overseas Pakistanis. The Prime Minister stressed upon a culture of rule of law and meritocracy and noted that no country can seek progress sans rule of law, while progress and prosperity can be achieved despite scarcity of resources. But on the other hand, often the resource rich countries were mired in poverty due to the absence of rule of law because different mafias captured the resources and the public remained deprived of the benefit of those possessions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is an Intelligent and talented leader. He himself applied the rule of self-belief, inspired his colleagues and won the Cricket World Cup for the Country. Later, he started the marvelous project of Shaukat Khanum Hospital and the whole nation supported his cause. After two successful experiences, Imran Khan stepped into politics and introduced the doctrine of merit, rule of law and fight against corruption and corrupt practices. The public believed in his philosophy and the nation gave him an unbelievable mandate to transform his thoughts into reality. However, after getting into power Khan failed to implement his philosophy and could not transform his vision into reality. After three years of rule, Khan’s government could not control the mafias including Sugar, flour, Oil and land mafia, corrupt bureaucrats and also could not bring back so-called billions of dollars corruption money from abroad. Presently, the nation is frustrated and considering reuse of already used recipes to resolve its unending difficulties.