DOD releases fact sheet on US security assistance to Ukraine

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: The United States has committed approximately $5.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including approximately $4.6 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked invasion on February 24.

On June 1, the Departm-ent of Defense (DoD) announced the authorization of a Presidential Dra-wdown of security assistance valued at up to $700 million, tailored to meet critical Ukrainian needs for today’s fight. This authorization is the eleventh drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

Capabilities in this package include: High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition; Five counter-artillery radars; Two air surveillance radars; 1,000 Javelins and 50 Co-mmand Launch Units; 6,0-00 anti-armor weapons; 15-,000 155mm artillery roun-ds; Four Mi-17 helicopters; 15 tactical vehicles; Spare parts and equipment.

The US has now committed approximately $5.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including approximately $4.6 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked invasion on February 24. Since 2014, US has committed more than $7.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

US also continues to work with its Allies and partners to identify and provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its evolving battlefield requirements.

Also, Secretary of Defense Austin spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov to discuss Ukraine’s military requirements as fighting continues in eastern Ukraine. Austin highlighted the success of the Ukraine Contact Group on May 23 and noted the unity of the international community in supporting Ukraine as it repels the Russian invasion. Reznikov expressed his gratitude for U.S. leadership on this effort and the two leaders outlined priorities for the next in-person contact group planned for June in Brussels.

Related