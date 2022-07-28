Doing business from home through internet easy; awareness needed

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan have started training sessions to help the business class to meet the requirements of the modern age and to make the export of their products successful at home through the Internet.

At the same time, it has been decided to ensure that various means will be used to spread the awareness of modern technology from home to home, So that the unemployment and poverty can be eradicated and the youth can move towards new endeavors instead of getting bored in getting a job after education.

In this regard, a one-day training session was organized at FPCCI Peshawar office yesterday, in which AD Adil Mukhtar and AM Amir Khan from Trade Development Authority of Pakistan explained all the procedures of doing business through Amazon. Informed in detail about its benefits and its importance in the future.

FPCCI Coordinator Sartaj Ahmed Khan, Regional Secretary Khalid Haider, officials of People’s Traders Association, Mohmand Chamber of Commerce, young entrepreneurs and women among others participated in the one-day training session.

Participants were briefed on how to connect with global markets and do business through Amazon and other similar e-commerce platforms. The trainers said that business has changed a lot in the world since Covid, for which it is important that we also make our citizens, especially the youth, aware of this form of innovation.

He said that the export through Amazon and other e-commerce channels has far surpassed the export through the traditional method and if its volume is estimated, it is ten times faster and more successful than the traditional method.

In his speech on this occasion, Sartaj Ahmad Khan said that FPCCI will take this trend forward and the trainings will be continued in collaboration with TDAP. He said that for the development of business and the strengthening of the economy, it is the need of the hour to cope with the modern requirements of the modern era. The youth will have to work hard in this regard to avoid being left behind in the race of time.