Dollar gains Rs 1.32 in interbank market

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The United States dollar gained Rs 1.32 against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market, on Friday.

The greenback, which has surged by Rs 2.38 in two days, traded at Rs 163.30 on the last business day of the week.

The Pakistani rupee had depreciated by Rs 1.06 on Thursday against the US dollar in interbank market following payments of import bill after Eid.

Let it be known that rise in the US dollar has increased debt burden on Pakistan by Rs 250 billion.