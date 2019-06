F.P. Report

KARACHI: The US dollar continues to soar against the Pakistani rupee, reaching a new all-time high in the interbank market on Thursday.

The Pakistani rupee continued to weaken, shedding an additional Rs0.54 to the US dollar to be traded at Rs152.10 in the interbank market.

Following the rise in the interbank, the US dollar also strengthened in the open market with an Rs0.40 increase to be sold at Rs152.40.