Domingo named new Bangladesh cricket coach

DHAKA (Agencies): The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Saturday named South Africa´s Russell Domingo as the new head coach of the national team, replacing Englishman Steve Rhodes.

The 44-year-old has agreed to a two-year term with the BCB and is expected to arrive in Dhaka on Wednesday to take charge. “He has a wealth of experience and we have been very impressed with his passion and coaching philosophy,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan said. Bangladesh were struggling to appoint a head coach ahead of hosting Afghanistan for a one Test series in early September and a tri-nation tournament with the visitors and Zimbabwe.

The Tigers had no coach for over a month after the BCB parted ways with Rhodes following the team´s eighth-place finish in the league stage of the World Cup. BCB Director and former skipper Khaled Mahmud took temporary charge during a 0-3 defeat to Sri Lanka in a three-match one-day international series in late July. Hasan said they chose Domingo ahead of other candidates because of his availability.

“We also sought a full-time coach… (Domingo) said he was very keen to work with the boys and didn´t want any holiday breaks. These are the reasons why we found him suitable,” he added. Domingo, the lone candidate to face an interview for the post when he arrived in Dhaka on August 7, said he was eagerly looking ahead to his new challenge.

“I have followed Bangladesh´s progress with keen interest and I am extremely excited to assist the team in reaching the goals that they are capable of,” a BCB statement quoted him as saying. Domingo was the assistant coach of South Africa in 2011. He replaced Gary Kirsten as national team head coach of the Proteas in 2013 and remained there 2017.

He led South Africa to semifinals of the 2014 World Twenty20 in Bangladesh. Domingo will have compatriots Charl Langeveldt and Neil McKenzie among his support staff. Bangladesh last month appointed Langeveldt as the pace bowling coach and retained McKenzie as batting coach. Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has also been appointed as new spin bowling coach up to ICC World Twenty20 in Australia next year.