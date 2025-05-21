Dominican Republic, Kenya sign agreement supporting Haiti security mission

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA): Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez and Kenya’s First Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Secretary Musalia Mudavadi signed an agreement Monday bolstering support for Kenyan police participating in a UN-backed multinational security mission in Haiti.

The move came during a meeting between Alvarez and Mudavadi to discuss the security situation in the neighboring country.

The agreement establishes a Memorandum of Understanding covering medical evacuation and repatriation for wounded or deceased personnel. Officials confirmed at a press conference that 20 members of the mission have already received treatment in the Dominican Republic.

“We sincerely value the sacrifice that the people and government of Kenya have assumed in leading this effort,” said Alvarez. “Their determination and courage resonate with our national awareness because Haiti’s stability directly impacts our national security.”

More than 600 Kenyan police officers have been deployed to help address insecurity in Haiti under the multinational mission, which is now in its second year. The mission faces significant security risks, as armed gangs continue to exert control and cause violence in major cities, including the capital, Port-au-Prince.

While initially planned to comprise 2,500 personnel, the mission has struggled to secure troop contributions from other participating nations. It has yet to achieve significant results against the widespread insecurity, with armed gangs controlling an estimated 85% of the capital and stifling daily life through violence.

Violence in the first three months of 2025 resulted in 1,617 deaths and 580 injuries, according to recent reports.

Mudavadi’s visit reinforces Kenya’s leading role in efforts to stabilize Haiti and aligns with the Dominican Republic’s strategy to build international support to end the crisis.

“Your support has been invaluable, enabling us to evacuate our personnel when they require medical attention and other critical assistance,” he said. “This mission requires significant cooperation, particularly in sharing intelligence and critical information, and (the Dominican Republic) has provided invaluable support,” he continued. “Our request is that we maintain mutual support and cooperation for the mission’s success.”

Mudavadi arrived in the Dominican Republic following a high-level visit to the United States, where he met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, DC.