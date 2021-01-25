Dominion files $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani for his false allegations

WASHINGTON (Axios): Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani on Monday seeking $1.3 billion in damages for his “demonstrably false” allegations about the company’s voting machines, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Giuliani led former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the election and spread the baseless conspiracy theory that Dominion’s voting machines flipped votes from Trump to Joe Biden.

Another one of Trump’s allies, Sidney Powell, is also facing a defamation lawsuit for falsely claiming that Dominion was part of an international communist plot to rig the election.

The lawsuit against Giuliani is based on more than 50 statements he made at hearings, on Twitter, on his podcast and in media appearances, including after Dominion sent him a legal notice calling on him to stop, according to the Times.

The big picture: Dominion’s founder and CEO John Poulos told the Axios Re:Cap podcast earlier this month that the company has not ruled out filing similar suits against President Trump and others.