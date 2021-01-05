Dominion plans to sue Sidney Powell, doesn’t rule out Trump

Monitoring Desk

Dominion Voting Systems plans to sue attorney Sidney Powell “imminently” for defamation, and it’s continuing to explore similar suits against President Trump and others, company founder and CEO John Poulos told the Axios Re:Cap podcast on Monday.

Between the lines: Dominion, which makes the voting machines used in Georgia and elsewhere, has been the subject of baseless accusations of malfeasance during last November’s elections.

Trump, during his leaked call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, called the U.S.-based company “corrupt” and had to be corrected by Raffensperger after claiming machines had been recently removed and/or altered by Dominion employees.

Dominion says that the rhetorical barrage has led to death threats against its employees, including one who remains unable to return to his home.

