Don Jr. tells Georgia Senate voters that Trump is on the ballot

WASHINGTON: In a six-figure radio ad being released in Georgia today, Donald Trump Jr. tells the state’s voters that the U.S. Senate — and his father’s accomplishments — are on the line during January’s special election, according to audio obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Trump Jr.’s first of many advertisements in the Georgia Senate races argues the race isn’t just about electing the Republican incumbents, but also about preserving President Trump’s agenda.

Details: The one-minute radio ad is sponsored by a new super PAC, Save the U.S. Senate, which was recently formed by advisers to Trump Jr. amid growing concerns that Trump voters will boycott the Georgia Senate runoffs.

The ad will begin airing statewide on conservative talk radio and country music stations today.

The PAC filmed several potential television ads with Trump Jr. in New York on Monday, which they plan to begin airing in the coming weeks, the group tells Axios.

The one-minute ad opens with audio of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer telling a crowd of Democratic supporters: “Now we take Georgia, and then we change the world.”

Courtesy: (Axios)