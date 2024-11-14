Donald Lu elevates U.S.-Uzbekistan partnership

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC : Witnessed a milestone in U.S.-Uzbekistan relations as Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu and Deputy Foreign Minister Muzaffar Madrakhimov led the fourth annual Strategic Partnership Dialogue (SPD). Reflecting on the success of this collaboration, both sides agreed to elevate the SPD to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue (ESPD), signifying a deepened commitment to shared goals.

The discussions spanned a broad range of topics, from security to economic cooperation. Both nations reaffirmed their dedication to Uzbekistan’s independence and territorial integrity while celebrating advancements in critical minerals and natural gas infrastructure.

Recent achievements, including Uzbekistan joining the Minerals Security Partnership and signing a Critical Minerals MOU, highlighted their economic progress. The delegations also explored areas such as women’s empowerment, clean energy transition, and agricultural reforms.

Regional collaboration remained a focal point, with a review of the C5+1 diplomatic framework and landmark events like the inaugural B5+1 Forum. Security cooperation was another priority, with both nations strengthening ties across defense, law enforcement, and border management. The U.S. commended Uzbekistan for signing a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement and contributing to regional and cyber security.

Human rights took center stage, with discussions on advancing freedoms and addressing gender-based violence and labor rights. The U.S. lauded Uzbekistan’s reform agenda and supported its efforts to improve education, including adopting USAID-backed English-language programs.

Cultural preservation also stood out, as the U.S. announced $500,000 in funding to conserve Samarkand’s Registan Square. The dialogue concluded with a shared vision for the ESPD’s inaugural session in Tashkent in 2025, promising to build on this year’s significant strides and usher in a new chapter of cooperation.