Donald Trump doing “extremely well”, doctor says

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: President Trump’s White House physician said on Saturday the president is “doing very well” at Walter Reed military hospital, adding that he was experiencing “mild cough, nasal congestion, fatigue” — which are now improving.

Dr. Sean Conley said Trump has not had a fever in the last 24 hours and is not currently receiving supplemental oxygen. His medical team remains “cautiously optimistic.”

Trump is 74, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing “mild symptoms” on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

“It’s important to note that the president has been fever-free for over 24 hours,” Conley said. “We remain cautiously optimistic, but he’s doing great.”

“He’s in exceptionally good spirits,” said another doctor, Sean Dooley.

While Conley said the president is not currently on oxygen, he refused to say whether the president had ever been on oxygen, despite repeated questioning. He said that Trump’s symptoms, including a cough and nasal congestion “are now resolving and improving.”

Conley also said Trump was “extremely grateful for the enormous outpouring of support from the whole world.”

Trump was admitted Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile key Republican allies of Trump announced their own positive tests Saturday, a month before the US election.

Three senators as well as Trump’s campaign manager and other senior aides are among a growing list from the president’s orbit to have contracted the virus, with at least seven confirmed cases tied to an event in the White House Rose Garden last weekend.

With Trump, who is trailing in the polls, knocked off the campaign trail for treatment — possibly for many days — his campaign plans were in disarray ahead of a potentially messy election on November 3.

Among the unknowns were the prospects for two remaining presidential debates and whether the president will have to yield power temporarily to Vice President Mike Pence if his condition worsens.

“Going well, I think! Thank you to all. Love!!!” Trump said in his first tweet from the hospital late Friday.

He had walked out of the White House under his own power — and wearing a mask, which is rare for the world’s most prominent pandemic skeptic — to be taken to the hospital.

In an 18-second video recorded inside the White House and released on Twitter, Trump broke his silence, saying he was being hospitalized but “I think I’m doing very well.”

Earlier, a person familiar with Donald Trump’s medical condition says the US president had been administered supplemental oxygen at the White House yesterday before he was hospitalized.

The person isn’t authorized to speak publicly and speaks to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The revelation follows a press conference by Trump’s doctors where they refused to confirm the president had been on oxygen following his COVID-19 diagnosis Thursday. The doctors would only say that Trump was not on oxygen at the hospital.

Doctors said Trump was doing well and his symptoms were subsiding. However, the person said the president’s condition had been “very concerning” but Trump has been improving since going to the hospital.

First Lady Melania Trump also has tested positive for the coronavirus and is recovering at home.