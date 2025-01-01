Donald Trump is biggest enemy of Muslims, says Fazl

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman came down hard on US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, calling him the ‘biggest enemy of Muslims’.

“If Trump says I became a Pathan, will anyone accept it?” Fazl said while addressing workers convention in Multan.

Fazl also congratulated JUI workers on the passage of the Madrassa Bill which aims to regulate religious schools in Pakistan, a topic that has long been a point of debate in the country’s political and social spheres.

“We are celebrating in madrassas across the country,” Fazl said.

“Humans are better than animals because of their intellect. Allah Almighty has taken responsibility for the outcome, and the struggle must continue regardless of the nation’s acceptance.”

The JUI chief leader emphasized the importance of continuous work in achieving goals, stating that Allah has made such efforts mandatory. He urged his followers to keep pushing forward despite obstacles.

Also, Senator Irfan Siddiqui met Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the progress of ongoing negotiations between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Fazl stressed the importance of dialogue in resolving Pakistan’s political challenges.

“Negotiations between political parties are a vital part of the democratic process,” said Fazl. “Avoiding understanding and refusing negotiations is undemocratic behaviour. Big issues can only be resolved through dialogue and mutual discussions.”

He reiterated that political harmony and mutual unity are essential for Pakistan’s stability and that political dialogue is the key to achieving this. Senator Siddiqui also commended Fazl’s efforts to address the sensitive issue of religious school registration in a peaceful and constructive manner.

As Pakistan continues to navigate its political landscape, Fazl’s call for unity and dialogue, along with his pointed criticism of Donald Trump, are shaping discussions both within the country and beyond.

