Forces eliminate ‘Afghan spy’ linked to terrorism in Pakistan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces successfully eliminated near the Pak-Afghan border an alleged Afghan spy attempting to flee into Afghanistan on January 11.

The slain individual has been identified as Muhammad Khan Ahmadkhel, also known as Abdullah, son of Haji Mohammad Qasim Dawran Khan. Aged 48, he was allegedly a resident of Afghanistan’s Paktika province. An Afghan identity card recovered from his possession confirmed his nationality, sources said.

The sources disclosed that Muhammad Khan alias Abdullah was working for Afghanistan’s intelligence agency and was involved in smuggling weapons and ammunition from Afghanistan to Pakistan. These weapons were supplied to terrorists operating in Qila Saifullah, Zhob, and Loralai and were used in attacks against Pakistan.

Defense experts have highlighted the long-standing connection between terrorism in Pakistan and elements in Afghanistan. They stated that Pakistan has consistently provided evidence to the Afghan interim government about such activities, but the Afghan government has failed to take effective measures against foreign terrorists.

Pakistan claims to possess solid evidence of numerous incidents of infiltration and terrorism from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s heavy reliance on Pakistan for trade, supply routes, and humanitarian aid has become a key issue, as the Taliban government faced increasing regional tensions.

According to reports, most of Afghanistan’s goods, from food to fuel, enter the country through Pakistan’s borders. In times of conflict, Pakistan could easily disrupt these supply lines, leading to significant economic challenges for Afghanistan.

Humanitarian aid, including medical supplies and foreign assistance, also flows through Pakistan. Any economic sanctions or trade blockades imposed by Pakistan could push Afghanistan into a severe economic and humanitarian crisis.

The Taliban’s government, in power since 2021, faces international diplomatic isolation, with many countries, especially in the West, refusing to recognise the regime due to its strict policies, human rights violations, and enforcement of tribal laws. Despite international condemnation, Pakistan maintains diplomatic relations with Afghanistan, offering the Taliban government a form of international legal standing.