Donald Trump says Fauci a “disaster”

WASHINGTON (Axios): During a campaign call on Monday, President Trump slammed infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, calling him a “disaster,” and that “people are tired of COVID,” according to multiple reporters who listened to the call.

CBS’s “60 Minutes” ai-red an interview Sunday ni-ght with the NIAID director, where he said he was “absolutely not” surprised Trump contracted COVID-19 after seeing him on TV in a crowded place with “al-most nobody wearing a mask.”

Fauci said after watching the footage, he thought: “‘Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come outta that, that’s gotta be a problem.’ And then sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event.”

“Every time he goes on television there’s always a bomb, but there’s a bigger bomb if you fire him. This guy’s a disaster,” Trump said on a campaign call.

“People are tired of COVID. I have these huge rallies,” Trump said. “People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots … Fauci is a nice guy. He’s been here for 500 years.”

“If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths,” before later saying it would be 700,000 or 800,000. “If there’s a reporter on, you can have it just the way I said it, I couldn’t care less,” per CNN who had access to the call.The White House has repeatedly blocked Fauci from making television appearances or doing interviews.

Fauci also previously disputed a political ad put out by the Trump campaign, saying a clip of him appearing to praise the president’s coronavirus response was used out of context and without his permission.