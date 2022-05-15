Donald Trump says he will never return to Twitter

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): Former US President Donald Trump has said he will never return to Twitter.

“Grateful for the offer, but I will never return to Twitter,” Trump said in a circulated statement.

He stated that he would prefer to be present on his own social network Truth.

At the same time, Trump believes that the announced price that entrepreneur Elon Musk is ready to pay for the social network is too high. “Only a fool would buy Twitter for that kind of money. And Elon is not a fool,” Trump said.

“Besides, how can a deal be made when he may have illegally bought his stake?” Trump said.

As reported, Musk called the blocking of Trump’s Twitter account a “mistake” and announced his readiness to return access to the social network to the ex- US president.

Musk previously said he was pausing a deal to buy social network Twitter pending verification of data that fake accounts represent less than 5% of the total. Later, the entrepreneur said that his team would check 100 random Twitter accounts in order to identify the number of fake ones.

At the end of April, Musk reached an agreement to acquire the social network for $44 billion. Explaining the purchase, he said he believes in Twitter’s potential to become a platform for free speech around the world.

