Donald Trump signs national strategy for critical, emerging technologies

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: President Trump signed the 2020 National Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technologies, which outlines how the United States will maintain its global leadership in wide-ranging technologies, including in the fields of conventional weapons, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and space, confirmed the U.S State Department officials.

The official spokesperson said that this first whole-of-government strategy will maintain American leadership in these critical fields.

According to the official statement, U.S competitors and adversaries mobilize vast resources in these areas, American commitment to science and technology is more important than ever.

The purpose of maintaining ‘U.S competitive edge’ is critical for U.S long-term national and security and economic stability and growth, statement cited.

The official spokesperson of U.S State Department said that the United States will not turn a blind eye to the tactics of countries such as the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China, which steal technology, coerce companies into handing over intellectual property, and surreptitiously divert emerging civilian technologies to build up their militaries.

He reaffirmed hat U.S will strengthen rules where gaps exist, enforce agreements, and work with like-minded allies and partners to ensure our common principles prevail as global norms and best practices.