Donald Trump Sworn In as 47th President, Marking Historic Return to White House

Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON DC: Donald Trump was sworn in today as the 47th President of the United States, marking the beginning of his second, non-consecutive term in office. The inauguration ceremony took place inside the Capitol Rotunda due to extreme cold weather, a departure from the traditional outdoor setting.

Prior to the ceremony, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church. They were joined by Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance, and several of Trump’s children and grandchildren. Following the service, the Trumps met with outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House for a traditional tea reception, symbolizing a peaceful transition of power.

In his inaugural address, President Trump emphasized a “revolution of common sense,” outlining plans to restore previous policies and introduce new initiatives. He announced intentions to declare a national emergency at the southern border, deploy armed troops, and reinstate policies requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their U.S. court dates. Additionally, Trump plans to pardon individuals charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack and to reinstate the federal death penalty.

The inauguration was attended by former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, along with their spouses. Notably, former First Lady Michelle Obama was absent from the event. The ceremony included performances by artists such as Carrie Underwood, Christopher Macchio, and Lee Greenwood.

Security measures were heightened for the event, with extensive preparations including fencing, deployment of thousands of soldiers and police officers, drone surveillance, and FBI command centers. These precautions were in response to recent assassination attempts on President Trump and potential threats.

President Trump’s return to the White House is historic, making him the first U.S. president since the 19th century to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland. His administration signals a period of significant change, with plans to reshape federal government operations and international relations.