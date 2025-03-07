Don’t Let Your Coverage Lapse: A Vehicle Insurance Renewal Handbook

All vehicle owners in the country must have vehicle insurance as per The Motor Vehicle Act. However, whether it is a third-party plan or a comprehensive policy, these are not one-time purchases. These plans remain active until a certain period, after which you must renew them to keep receiving the coverage. It is when you must learn how to renew your vehicle insurance and its benefits. Here is a detailed guide you can follow to renew your vehicle insurance.

What Type of Vehicle Insurance Renewal You Can Opt For?

Once your vehicle insurance plan expires, the insurer no longer remains liable to provide you with any coverage. You can opt for your car insurance renewal under the following three categories:

● Car Insurance Renewal Immediately After the Expiry

If you do not renew your car insurance plan until its expiry, you will receive a message stating it has expired. You can immediately opt for the renewal process, wherein the insurer may not even increase the premium or inspect the vehicle. However, it is advisable to not drive the car within that period when the vehicle was not insured.

● Car Insurance Renewal After Grace Period

Most insurance companies offer grace periods, which usually range from 30 to 90 days, starting from the expiry date of the policy. The grace period does not mean your vehicle is insured during that time but you can renew your insurance plan without any consequence. Thus, you can opt for a renewal within the grace period.

● Car Insurance Renewal After 90 Days of Expiry

In an unfortunate scenario when you renew your vehicle insurance policy after the grace period ends, you will have to face a few consequences. These include the increase of premiums and cancellation of all the accumulated No Claim Bonus. Besides, if you are caught driving without insurance, it can lead to monetary fines or even legal ramifications.

How Can You Renew Your Lapsed Vehicle Insurance?

You can renew your two wheeler insurance online without any hassle. Likewise, there are two ways to do that. You can renew your insurance plan from the same insurer from whom you purchased the plan. On the other hand, you can also go for a different insurance company to insure your vehicle.

Go through the following steps to initiate your vehicle insurance renewal:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the insurer you wish to renew your insurance policy. You can also download their personalised mobile application and log in to your account.

Step 2: Enter your vehicle’s number and check the plans offered. You can either go for a different plan or continue the same one.

Step 3: Select the vehicle insurance policy, including the add-on covers, if applicable.

Step 4: Provide a few information like vehicle owner details, nominee details etc.

Step 5: Make the payment using one of the preferred modes of payment as offered.

Once you complete the process, you will receive a copy of the renewed vehicle insurance to your registered email ID.

What are the Benefits of Renewing a Vehicle Insurance Policy Online?

Renewing your vehicle insurance on time serves you several benefits, which include the following:

● You must go through zero paperwork and less documentation whenever you opt for insurance renewal online.

● Renewing an insurance policy online also allows you to compare different plans, check available offers and decide which one suits your requirements best.

● You are facilitated with instant policy renewal without any hassle.

● You can contact the customer service team of the insurance company whenever you face any issues with the renewal. They are available 24 hours to resolve your queries.

How Can You Avoid Lapses in Vehicle Insurance?

It is always wise to take necessary measures to successfully avoid lapses in vehicle insurance. Here are some tips you can consider following:

● One of the smartest ways is to opt for a long-term insurance plan that can cover you up to 3 or 5 years. It saves you from renewing the plan every year while offering palpable advantages.

● Purchasing a vehicle insurance plan with services like SMS alerts or email alerts plays a crucial role. It allows you to track the renewal dates and other significant alerts.

Final Words

Overall, considering vehicle insurance is mandatory for all vehicle owners in the country, you must ensure to renew it on time. It not only helps you stay covered but also allows you to avoid legal complications. Therefore, keep the necessary alerts turned on so you do not miss the renewal dates and purchase the ideal plan for your vehicle.