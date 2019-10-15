Don’t look towards govt for jobs: Fawad Chaudhry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said public should not look towards the government for jobs.

Addressing the second Deans International Conference of Engineering Institutions in Islamabad, the minister said that the government could not provide jobs to the public. “Instead, I want to tell you that the government is going to disband 400 departments,” he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader further said, “In Pakistan or elsewhere in the world, governments are shrinking.”

“It is very imperative to get people to realise that the government cannot provide jobs. If we start looking towards the government for jobs then the framework of our economy will collapse.

“It was the mentality of the 1970s that governments would provide jobs — now the private sector provides jobs.”

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI government had claimed to provide 10m jobs to youth in its election manifesto.

Meanwhile Fawad Chaudhry in a twitter message clarified that government intends to create environment for new jobs, adding that it was not necessary everyone gets a government job.

On the other hand PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking about U-turn of government said Pakistan entered in an uncertain situation when this government took oath and pledged that it would not go to IMF for financial assistance.

She said taking aside the promise of 10 million jobs of government, this government unemployed 0.6 million people. She said the government has become an issue of national security.

She said opposition leadership has been put in jails and laws are being implemented through presidential ordinances.

She said only friends of PM Imran got jobs in government.