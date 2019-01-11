Don’t play politics over credible institutions, warns Chaudhry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday warned the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to stop making credible institutions controversial for the sake of politics.

The information minister was responding to PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb’s tweet, where she had alleged Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan of being a “benamidar” (ostensible owner) of the premier.

She also raised fingers at the fundraising for Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Namal University’s board, apart from accusing Aleema of purchasing expensive properties through these two aforementioned sources.

Chaudhry clarified that Aleema Khan has never been the Prime Minister or a public office holder and she has declared all her properties as well.

“When you have not done any small welfare work your life, then do not make institutions like Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Namal University controversial to give a new life to your late politics,” criticised Chaudhry. “Your politics has now been reduced to just concocting baseless stories.”