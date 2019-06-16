Don’t want peace at any cost: Rula Ghani

KABUL (1TVNews): Afghans don’t want peace at any cost, First Lady Rula Ghani said on Sunday.

Speaking at Peace and Reconciliation Summit in Kabul, Rula said that the existing system of governance and the Constitution cannot be traded away in peace process.

She also noted Afghans want sustainable peace not one that is short-lived.

Meanwhile, Ayoub Aseel, deputy of the Independent Human Rights Commission said that human rights values should not be ignored in peace talks for sustainable peace.

Ata-ur-Rahman Saleem, deputy of High Peace Council, said that the Taliban are fighting against the people of Afghanistan on orders from certain countries.

He said that they are ready to enter into talks with the Taliban without any preconditions.