“Don’t worry about ACA”, says a Republican

After promising for 10 years to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, and with a lawsuit pending at the Supreme Court that could do exactly that, Republicans are making a new argument: C’mon! Nobody’s getting rid of the ACA.

That new message blared as the Senate Judiciary Committee held the opening round of questions for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, with health care as the dominant topic, Axios’ Sam Baker writes.

Barrett has criticized the Supreme Court's previous decisions upholding the ACA, but was quick to emphasize the difference between those cases and the one she might hear. She refused to discuss how she might rule.

Reality check: Republican attorneys general and the Trump administration are asking the Supreme Court to strike down the entire law, and will make that case in oral arguments on Nov. 10.

