Doors for talks with PTI still open, says Ayaz Sadiq

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that the government has never closed the doors of negotiations on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and they were still open.

Addressing Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference in Lahore on Friday, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said they have not dissolved the committee for negotiations with the PTI and contacts with Tehreek-e-Insaf have not been severed.

“The PTI will come to us if it gets a nod from its leadership but the PTI founder is a hard nut to crack,” Ayaz Sadiq added.