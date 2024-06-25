Doors of administrations always open to people: IEA

KABUL (Ariana News): Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, the political deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, where they discussed the need to increase coordination between different departments, expanding cooperation and increasing the effectiveness of services.

In this meeting, officials of the Islamic Emirate emphasized the need to strengthen understanding and coordination with the people and said that the doors of the central and local administrations are always open to the people.

Hanafi said that corruption in the system has been eliminated and that people’s petitions and requests are implemented in a timely manner. He emphasized that officials should expand the coverage of services by grading priorities.

At the same time, Kabir praised the efforts of the officials and departments of the Islamic Emirate and said: “There is a need for concrete changes to be made as a result of the activities of the departments in solving people’s problems and providing them with convenience.”

He clarified that all the departments should work in a coordinated and determined manner so that unemployment and poverty can be curbed and basic work is done for economic strengthening, positive social changes and infrastructure construction.