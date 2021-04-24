Dostum’s aide accuses govt of ‘dictatorship’ over new appointment

KABUL (Tolo News): Reacting to the appointment of new governor of Faryab, Babur Farahmand, a top aide to Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum accused the government of adopting “dictatorial approach” on issues while the country is in need of national unity. He said that democracy needs consensus and any political exploitation of the system will break it down.

The government so far has not officially commented on Farahmand’s assertions. The Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) announced that Mohammad Daud will replace Naqibullah Fayeq as new governor of Faryab.

“In such a sensitive security and historical situation, the reshuffling without seeking suggestions will break the backbone of the republic. The protection of republic requires national consensus and unity. But it seems that the Presidential Palace is in pursuit of dictatorship under the pretext of slogan of democracy,” Farahmand said in a Facebook post. “Hasty and unwise designations by the Presidential Palace will follow retaliation from the people. We hope that the president reviews it,” said Ehsan Nairo, a spokesman to Dostum.

“Mr. Ghani and his two colleagues under the pretext of defending democracy have occupied the seats and have pushed Afghanistan into a state of misery and plunder,” said MP Nilofar Ibrahimi. Ordinary Afghans called on the government leaders to unite and avoid any hostile move that could push the nation to verge of new political fragmentation and crisis.

“They should join hands and work for peace,” said Nasrullah, a resident of Kabul. “If we do not come together, if our politicians do not unite, how the situation of the country will be fixed?” said Aimal, a resident of Kabul. This comes a week after Ghani called on Afghan political leaders to unite and support the government in its cause for peace.