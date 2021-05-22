Dostum’s aides seek establishment of Federal Govt as rifts deepen

KABUL (Tolo News): Some aides to Marshal Dostum have sought the establishment of a federal government in north and northeastern Afghanistan following days of the rift over the appointment of the new government in Faryab.

The request has come from leadership members of the National Islamic Movement of Afghanistan, or Junbish-e-Milli, led by former vice president Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum. Junbish members did not speak on the record about this matter, but angry protestors in Faryab chanted slogans in support of the establishment of a federal government in the country.

The tensions erupted when President Ghani appointed Mohammad Daud Laghmani as new governor of Faryab, a post that was run by Naqibulalh Fayiq since 2018. The protests in Faryab are underway for the last seven days. They decided to reopen hospitals and some essential government offices to provide service to the people.

The new governor was introduced to his colleagues at an army base in the city of Maimana this week as the governor’s compound still remains closed due to protests.

Junbish members said more protests were being organized in multiple provinces on Saturday. “Don’t test our patience. We will stain these roads with our blood if needed,” said Amanullah, a protestor.

“Our message to the government is that this issue should be resolved soon to avoid any possible crisis,” an MP from Faryab, Hashmatullah Arman, said. A member of the National Islamic Movement of Afghanistan said that Dostum has recommended Murad Ali Murad, the former deputy chief of army staff, to be appointed as the new governor of Faryab, but the government has reportedly rejected the offer.

“The governor must be given the chance to prove himself because he knows the administrative affairs of the provinces,” said Dawa Khan Menapal, the head of the government’s media and information center. A former mujahedeen leader Mohammad Ismail Khan called the move a “big mistake” by the government. “When a person is appointed in a province, it should not be done in a way that provokes people’s anger or protest in the north,” Khan said.