Dostum’s party rejects vote result announcement

KABUL (AT News): The National Movement Party led by Abdul Rashid Dostum, rejected the announcement of initial results of presidential election, saying that “fraud” could not determine the results of election.

The party said Monday in a statement that they would stand to defend people’s votes.

It accused President Ghani’s electoral team of misusing government sources, saying that the election commission was engaged in fraud and continued vote recount process illegally and entered non-biometrics votes to the system.

“We urged this after the election that we do not accept illegal and fraudulent polls. We once again emphasize.”

The statement said that election commission remained silent over 300,000 fraudulent votes. The party emphasized to stand strongly along with the people so that their rights be not trampled.

The independent election commission announced President Ghani as the winner of elections with more than 50 per cent of the votes.

Besides Abdullah, other candidates including Gulbuddin Hekmatyar protested the result announcement.