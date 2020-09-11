Downing Street digs in over rule of six: No10 refuses to bow to calls from Tory MPs for England to follow Wales and Scotland in making children exempt from new ‘grotesque’ restriction

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Downing Street today refused to bow to growing demands from Tory MPs to make children in England exempt from the Government’s new ‘rule of six’ coronavirus crackdown.

Both Scotland and Wales have said children will not be included in their rule of six restrictions on social gatherings.

But Number 10 has opted to dig in as Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said at lunchtime that ‘all of the evidence’ was examined before ‘it was decided to proceed with a rule of six that applies to all ages’ in England.

Mr Johnson is facing a Tory civil war over the new rule, with Cabinet ministers and senior backbenchers urging the Prime Minister to make children exempt from the policy.

A string of senior ministers opposed the measure at a crunch meeting earlier this week when it was adopted, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak among those to speak out.

A Cabinet source said the rule was opposed by every member of the Prime Minister’s coronavirus strategy committee apart from Matt Hancock.

The Health Secretary is said to have driven the decision to adopt the restriction, supported by Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford today said he did not believe it was ‘right’ to include young children in the rule in comments which are likely to be seen as a veiled criticism of Mr Johnson’s approach.

Tory MPs believe a failure to remove children from the policy will result in voters accusing Mr Johnson of effectively cancelling Christmas.

Senior Conservative figures are furious the ‘absolutely grotesque’ rule is being introduced without any debate in the House of Commons as they claimed the restriction is ‘worse than the disease itself’.

Meanwhile, analysts warned the rule could cost retailers and the hospitality sector billions of pounds as people cancel parties and big family get-togethers.

The ‘rule of six’ will ban gatherings in England of seven or more people from Monday. The policy applies both indoors and outdoors.

Nicola Sturgeon is also introducing a rule of six in Scotland but children under the age of 12 will be exempt.

In Wales a similar rule will be implemented but it will only apply to gatherings indoors.

Mr Drakeford announced the plans today but said the new rule will not apply to children aged 11 or under while groups of up to 30 people will continue to be allowed to meet outdoors.

Mr Drakeford said ‘we have to test everything we do against the principle of proportionality’ and to ask whether it is ‘right from a public health perspective to place restrictions on people’.

He added: ‘We didn’t believe that it was right from that perspective to include young children in the rule of six that we will introduce in Wales from Monday, in which people meeting indoors will be restricted to that number.’

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman was asked today whether any thought was being given to exempting children in England like in Wales and Scotland.

The spokesman said: ‘We looked at all of the evidence in advance of the decision that was reached on Wednesday and it was decided to proceed with a rule of six that applies to all ages.

‘What we have done is ensure that the rules have been simplified and strengthened so they are easier to understand.

‘Social distancing measures can only be effective if the public understand them and abide by them.’

Pushed again on whether children could be exempted in England, the spokesman said: ‘As I said, we looked at all of the evidence in advance of making the decision on Wednesday and it was determined that we would bring forward a policy of the rule of six applying to all ages.’

Number 10’s refusal to even consider making a change is likely to only increase Tory anger at the rule of six.

One Cabinet minister told The Telegraph overnight it is ‘worth considering’ making children exempt from the policy in England so that they can still see their grandparents at Christmas.

‘I am not convinced the Prime Minister is in favour of it but he feels he has got to do it,’ a Cabinet minister said.

”I don’t understand why we are moving to more draconian powers. The country has been so well-behaved.’

Tory MPs are now in open revolt on the issue. Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith is leading backbench calls for the Government to change its approach.

He said: ‘Kids should not be counted below a certain age. I would prefer the rule to apply to six adults.

‘We know how this virus is being spread, and it’s by young people going out and partying in large groups, so target them instead.’

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory MPs, echoed a similar sentiment as he also hit out at the way in which the rules are being imposed.

He said: ‘If this rule had been debated by Parliament it would have been an opportunity to highlight some of the obvious errors such as the failure to exclude children.’

He added: ‘The government are imposing the most profound restrictions on people’s personal liberty and family life.

‘Why has there not been a debate and a vote in the House of Commons this week?’

Former Brexit minister Steve Baker told The Sun that if the rule is still in place in the run up to Christmas it will be ‘one of the most damaging things the Conservative Party has ever done’.

‘Boris must save Christmas — he’s not The Grinch,’ he said.

Mr Baker said this morning that coronavirus restrictions should be voluntary rather than mandated in law.

He told the BBC: ‘It is time for us to actually start living like a free people, not subjecting ourselves to constantly shifting legal requirements, which I think now no one can fully understand.’

Former minister Sir Desmond Swayne said the rule of six risks ‘having an impact worse than the disease itself’.

He told Times Radio: ‘I think it’s absolutely grotesque. It is an intrusion into family life, to individual liberty, right of association and also we’re threatened with marshalls in our streets.

‘What powers are they going to have to direct us and order us to do things that we’d otherwise not wish to do?

‘All this is done without any debate in Parliament or any vote in Parliament. How has this happened in a democracy, that the Government can rule in this way without democratic restraint.’

A source said the rule of six measure for England had been pushed for by Mr Hancock.

‘Everyone apart from Hancock wanted to set the limit on groups at eight or more,’ the source said.

‘Even the PM was initially cautious about taking the limit all the way down to six. The majority view was that this level of social distancing will have a huge impact on people’s lives and the economy. But Hancock got his way.’

Announcing the crackdown on Wednesday, Mr Johnson insisted it was needed to keep virus cases under control even though it ‘broke his heart’ to keep families apart.

Downing Street last night denied the Prime Minister had been steered into the decision by Mr Hancock and the scientific advisers. ‘The PM wasn’t talked round by anyone,’ said an insider.

But multiple sources confirmed that ministers on the high-powered committee had disagreed about how far to cut the 30-person legal limit on gatherings. ‘I wouldn’t characterise it as a row, but it’s fair to say there was a vigorous debate,’ said one.

Mr Sunak is said to have pushed for the limit to be at least eight and Business Secretary Alok Sharma is thought to have argued for a higher figure. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is also said to have raised concerns.

A source close to Michael Gove denied claims that he wanted the limit at eight.

The rule of six has angered MPs, alarmed business and put hopes of a traditional family Christmas on hold.

It replaces a raft of complex guidelines and laws which police said were impossible to enforce.

The new rule means groups of more than six people can be broken up by police, who will have the power to hand out £100 fines.

The law applies indoors and outdoors, including in private homes. Only workplaces, schools and a small number of events such as weddings and funerals are exempt.

Children are included in the rule, making most family get-togethers impossible. A source close to Mr Hancock last night said it was ‘wrong to say he was the main driver’ of the clampdown.

An ally added: ‘He believes the worst thing you could do to the economy is let this virus get out of control again.’

The coronavirus committee’s membership comprises the Prime Minister, Mr Sunak, Dominic Raab, Mr Gove, Mr Hancock, Mr Sharma, and Priti Patel. Mr Shapps also attended the meeting on Tuesday.

A source close to Mr Sharma played down reports he had fought the rule of six, saying he accepted the decision. Treasury sources said the Chancellor supported the restriction. But both men are known to have repeatedly pushed for a faster reopening of the economy in a bid to head of the risk of an even deeper recession.

Ministers fear that without tight restrictions now the epidemic could spiral out of control again.

A Government source said: ‘We are four weeks behind France. They didn’t take strong enough measures immediately and now they are screwed. We are not going to let that happen here.’

Business have raised concerns about the new rule. Mike Cherry of the Federation of Small Businesses said: ‘This fresh round of responsibilities will take time, money and manpower away from day to day business activity at an incredibly challenging time.’

Boris Johnson’s ‘rule of six’ was savaged last night after Nicola Sturgeon made a bid to save Christmas north of the border by exempting children.

Tory MPs and business groups lined up to accuse the Prime Minister of a gross overreaction to the virus threat and disproportionate restrictions on family life.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister announced social gatherings of more than six would be banned by law. With the restrictions likely to last until Spring, it risks spoiling Christmas for millions of families.

Yesterday, business groups warned that the new rule – which takes effect from Monday – would hit profits and could seriously jeopardise the drive to get more people to return to the office.

Pub chiefs said the draconian rules could lead to a ‘cooling of confidence’ at a time when many were facing a struggle to break even.

And Tory MPs warned Health Secretary Matt Hancock that the restrictions could end up being ‘worse than the disease itself’.

Even some scientists who backed the ‘rule of six’ suggested that younger children could have been safely exempted.

But anger was intensified after Miss Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister, said she would exempt children under 12 from a similar law north of the border – because they are at lower risk of transmitting the disease.It means grandparents will be able to spend the festive season with their grandchildren in Scotland, but not in England.

People in Wales will also only be able to meet in groups of six or under indoors from Monday, First Minister Mark Drakeford will confirm on Friday. The rule will not apply to children aged 11 and under and people will also still be able to meet up in groups of up to 30 outdoors, as long as they maintain social distancing.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful backbench 1922 committee, accused ministers of acting ‘arbitrarily’ by not holding a vote in Parliament before changing the rules. And he demanded that young children be exempt to prevent grandparents facing the ‘appalling choice’ of which grandchildren to spend Christmas with.

Fellow MP Steve Baker suggested voters may refuse to obey, saying: ‘Given the rules in Scotland, it becomes even more difficult to sustain the rules the Prime Minister has chosen in England. We have got to get out of this dystopian nightmare as soon as possible.’ But last night the Government was not backing down, with one source asking how the Scottish police would be able to differentiate between children aged 11 and 12.

In the Commons yesterday, Mr Hancock said the restrictions would not be kept in place ‘any longer than we have to’.

Sir Graham said England should follow Scotland’s example.

‘Exempting young children who are far less likely to catch the virus or spread it is a sensible mitigation and one which could have important benefits for families who are otherwise faced with appalling choices such as which set of grandchildren to see at Christmas,’ he said.

Tory MP David Jones said: ‘There is certainly an uptick [in cases]. But it is not an uptick across the country as a whole.

‘There are some parts of the country such as Devon, Dorset, where there is very little virus activity at all.’

Christopher Snowdon of the Institute for Economic Affairs said the Government had ‘over-reacted’. He added: ‘Local lockdowns or local restrictions are still the best way forward.’

Tej Parikh, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said: ‘The rule of six could knock consumer confidence and trust in public transport, which will have an impact on many firms.’

Mike Cherry, of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: ‘This fresh round of responsibilities will take time, money and manpower away from day to day business activity at an incredibly challenging time.’

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: ‘This restriction comes at a delicate point in our pub recovery after a steady start this summer.’

Here we go again: British tourists face weekly mad scramble to get home by 4am Saturday as Portugal and Hungary are taken off quarantine exemption list… but no-lockdown Sweden is now ruled SAFE

Portugal and Hungary have today been removed from the quarantine exemption list, meaning holidaymakers must now rush home or face two-weeks in isolation.

Those arriving in England from French Polynesia and Reunion must also self-isolate for 14-days from 4am on Saturday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

A travel corridor between Portugal and the UK had only been opened on August 22, but the popular holiday destination has now been removed after a rise in coronavirus cases.

The Portuguese islands of Madeira and the Azores are exempt from the new rule, under the Government’s plan to impose regional travel corridors.

Both Portugal and Hungary have seen daily cases rise above 20 per 100,000 people, figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) show.

Portugal has seen a steady rise in cases since it was removed from the quarantine list three weeks ago, now reporting a total of 1,852 deaths amid 62,126 confirmed infections.

It saw 646 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, the nation’s highest figure since April.

Wales and Scotland had already imposed their own self-isolation rules on Portugal, with Nicola Sturgeon also recently mandating 14-day isolation for arrivals from Greece and Wales adding six Greek islands to its list.

Downing Street’s switch-up of the quarantine exemption list comes after Mr Shapps last week insisted there would be no changes to English travel corridors.

Sources told MailOnline at the time that although Portugal was above the ‘trigger’ threshold for cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, that appeared to be because they were carrying out more tests.

‘The rate of positives per test has actually gone down,’ one senior source said.

The Government also announced yesterday that Sweden has been added to the ‘safe’ travel list.

The new air bridge will come into force at 4am on September 12 after the Scandinavian nation saw a drop in cases – despite not enforcing a lockdown.

Stockholm’s strategy of ‘herd immunity’ – once backed by Downing Street – to allow the disease to spread through the population, was criticised as reckless but new data increasingly vindicates the decision.

Sweden currently has 13 patients in intensive care, by comparison the United Kingdom has 843 patients in hospital, 80 of them on ventilators.

Furthermore, Sweden has had an average of just one death per day for the last 10, compared to 9.3 fatalities each day in the UK over the same period.

Announcing the changes on Twitter today, Mr Shapps said: ‘Data shows we need to remove PORTUGAL (minus the AZORES and MADEIRA), HUNGARY, FRENCH POLYNESIA and REUNION from the Travel Corridor list to keep everyone safe.

‘If you arrive in England from these destinations after 4am Saturday, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

‘Through enhanced data we now have the capability to assess islands separate to their mainland countries. If you arrive in England from the AZORES or MADEIRA, you will NOT need to self-isolate for 14 days.

‘This week, SWEDEN has been ADDED to the Travel Corridors list. If you arrive In England from Sweden, you will NOT need to self-isolate for 14 days.’

Mr Shapps added that all travellers returning to the UK must now complete a Passenger Locator Form to ‘protect public health’ and ensure self-isolation rules.

‘It is a criminal offence not to complete the form and spot checks will be taking place,’ he said.

It comes after the Portuguese government today agreed tougher infection control restrictions against the coronavirus ahead of the start of the school year.

Ministers agreed on new rules which will come into force next week, including limiting gatherings to 10 people rather than 20 previously – a cap already in force in the capital Lisbon since late June.

Sales of alcohol will also be banned from 8pm onwards alongside drinking in public places. Meanwhile, sporting venues will remain closed to fans ahead of the football championship kicking off next week.

‘We’ve been seeing a sustained rise in the number of new cases since the beginning of August,’ Prime Minister Antonio Costa said.

But most new cases were among asymptomatic people aged 20 to 39, Costa added.

He urged companies to allow for remote working or other infection control moves wherever possible.

Courtesy: (Dailymail)