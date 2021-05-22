Dozens ill after food consumption in N. Afghanistan

Monitoring Desk

TALUQAN, Afghanistan, May 22 (Xinhua) — About 90 people fell ill after consuming donated food in Chal district of Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province on Friday, provincial police spokesman Abdul Khalil Asir said Saturday.

More than 100 people gathered in Chal district to have lunch jointly donated by some persons but about 90 of them fell unconscious after consuming the food, the spokesman said.

Some of the victims have recovered while some are still under medical treatment, Asir said.

Local officials have initiated investigation and the result has yet to be made public, local villagers said.

