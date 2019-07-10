Dozens of militants killed in latest crackdown

KABUL (AT News): At least 81 militants have been killed and 45 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns conducted by Afghan forces across the country in the past 24 hours, official said Wednesday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Faryab, Ghazni, Urzgan, Herat, Jawzjan-Sar-e-Pul highway, Helmand, Nimroz, Balkh, Zabul, Logar, Paktia, Paktika, Laghman and Nangarhar provinces, in which 81 militants were killed and 45 others wounded.

Afghan forces also arrested one militants and handed him over to related judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 30 militants were killed, one arrested, one stronghold destroyed, two motorbikes and some weapons of the enemy confiscated in Grezwan, Pashtoonkot and Shirintagab districts of Faryab—15 insurgents killed and two others wounded in Andar, Muqur and Qarabagh districts of Ghazni—14 rebels killed, 14 wounded and two strongholds of the enemy destroyed in Dehrawod district of Urzgan—nine insurgents killed and six others wounded in Awba and Pashtoon Zarghoon districts of Herat provinces.

Similarly, eight militants were killed and 15 others wounded in Jawzjan-Sar-e-Pul highways, three insurgents killed and five wounded in Sar-e-Pul and three rebels killed and 18 rounds of mines discovered and neutralized in Sangeen district of Helmand province.

In past 24 hours, 13 planed clearing operations, and 101 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted 161 aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including nine strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

The ANA also discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition during these operations.