Dozens of military vehicles repaired

10 minutes ago
by The Frontier Post

KABUL (BNA): The Ministry of National Defense has announced that technical teams from the 207th Al-Farooq Corps have repaired dozens of vehicles.

According to a press release from the ministry, the professional personnel of the technical command in the third brigade of the 207th Al-Farooq Army Corps have repaired and prepared for use 89 various military vehicles over the past three months.

The repaired vehicles include 34 Humvees, 37 International trucks, 4 ambulances, 3 trailers, 1 Bobcat loader, 2 forklifts, 1 tanker, 2 cranes, 3 fire trucks, and 2 dump trucks.

It is worth noting that the ministry’s technical teams have previously repaired thousands of vehicles and light and heavy weapons, making them ready for use.

