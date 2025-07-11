Dozens of police officers graduate from Ghor Police Command training center

GHOR (BNA): Fifty soldiers from the Battalion of the Ghor Provincial Police Command have graduated after completing a course in professional and ideological training at the training center of the province’s police command.

Mawlavi Abdul Rahman Badri, spokesman for the Ghor Police Command, told Bakhtar News Agency that these forces received two weeks of professional training.

The training covered topics such as the structure of the security system, police concepts, guard duties and related responsibilities, discipline, patrol methods, introductions, salutes and honors, military ranks, checkpoints, search techniques, and the legal and humane conduct expected of police officers in their interactions with the public.

The graduated personnel will now take on their duties with greater motivation and understanding and will serve the public in ensuring security.