DPKR ability to hit US targets not proven: White House

WASHINGTON (TASS): The US administration considers the ability of the DPRK to hit targets on the territory of the continental United States unproven. Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Affairs, announced this on Thursday.

“The question of whether they can produce a nuclear warhead for an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), launch it and actually hit a target on the continental United States, as they want, is something that has not yet been proven,” the adviser to the American leader said. During his speech at the Economic Club of Washington, he answered the direct question of whether, in the opinion of the American government, the DPRK already has an ICBM equipped with a nuclear warhead capable of hitting targets in the United States.

Sullivan predicts that Pyongyang will continue to make new efforts in the coming months to develop its nuclear and missile programs. “So, yes, they are in the pattern of behavior that is accompanied by the organization of provocations, testing [of missiles and other weapons].

We expect that this will continue. I believe that you will hear more [information] from North Korea about its efforts, designed to move its nuclear and missile programs forward in the weeks and months ahead,” a White House spokesman said. In addition, Sullivan assured that the United States is now closely coordinating actions against the DPRK with the Republic of Korea and Japan.

“And we’re also talking about this with Beijing,” the US assistant chief of staff added.

The US authorities will take all possible measures to prevent the reunification of Taiwan with mainland China by force, Sullivan added. “Our public policy is that we will take every possible measure to ensure that this never happens,” he replied to a question about what Washington would do if mainland China tries to forcefully reunite with Taiwan.

