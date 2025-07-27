DPM lauds diaspora’s roles in strengthening Pak-US ties

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has appreciated and acknowledged the vital role and contribution of Pakistani diaspora in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States.

Addressing a gathering of prominent Pakistani-Americans in New York, he lauded the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora for enhancing Pakistan’s image globally.

The Deputy Prime Minister also appreciated the solidarity and support extended by Pakistani-Americans during the recent tensions with India and their constructive role in amplifying the voice of the Kashmiri people.

The Deputy Prime Minister informed the participants about Pakistan’s economic recovery, noting that the country has successfully completed the IMF program, significantly reduced inflation and restored investor confidence.

Sharing that global credit rating agencies have recently acknowledged Pakistan’s improved macroeconomic outlook, Ishaq Dar reaffirmed the government’s aspiration for Pakistan to join the ranks of G-20 economies.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister emphatically underscored that Pakistan has emerged from a period of diplomatic isolation and is actively engaging on the international stage, including through recent high-level visits and multilateral diplomacy.

He also shed light on Pakistan’s current Presidency and two-year non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council, secured with the support of 182 countries, saying that it is a testament to the international community’s confidence in Pakistan’s principled diplomacy.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes, including Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Referring to regional dynamics, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized Pakistan’s outreach to neighboring Afghanistan with a view to enhancing regional connectivity through rail and trade corridors to Central Asia.

He shared Pakistan’s expectation that Afghan soil would not be used for terrorism, noting recent assurances received from Afghan authorities in this regard.

Ishaq Dar also reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to defend its sovereignty and regional stability, recalling the Pakistan’s firm and resolute response during “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos” that led to the downing of six Indian aircraft. He praised the unity demonstrated by the nation and the Pakistani diaspora during this critical moment.

The Deputy Prime Minister assured the Pakistani community that the government is actively working toward the early resumption of PIA flights, including steps toward restoring routes to Europe and the United Kingdom, in line with international aviation compliance standards.

He outlined key initiatives of the Government, particularly the Special Investment Facilitation Council, designed to streamline investment procedures and unlock opportunities in priority sectors.

Ishaq Dar invited the Pakistani diaspora to actively contribute to Pakistan’s development, particularly in investment, trade, education and digital innovation.

The Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to engaging the Pakistani-American diaspora as strategic partners in national development as well as in strengthening mutually beneficial Pak-US bilateral cooperation.