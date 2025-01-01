DPM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to int’l peace, security

F.P. Report

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to international peace and security, and to the pacific settlement of disputes.

He expressed this resolve as he received a telephone call from Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres Antonio Guterres tonight.

The Deputy Prime Minister also reiterated Pakistan’s continued support in facilitating the United Nations and its personnel in the effective discharge of their mandate.

As Pakistan holds the Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of July, Ishaq Dar also highlighted the Signature Events being convened by Pakistan during its Presidency to advance these objectives.

Both the leaders look forward to engaging in New York next week during activities related to Pakistan’s Presidency of the UNSC.